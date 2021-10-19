C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Purchases New Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 460.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 51,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,423,000 after acquiring an additional 42,424 shares during the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $285.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -343.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $257.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.75. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.10 and a 52 week high of $289.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.33.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total value of $798,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.05, for a total transaction of $4,374,733.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,805 shares of company stock worth $84,826,158 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

