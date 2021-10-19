C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Raises Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 1,753.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NUE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 222.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,039,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $675,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857,349 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,335,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,581,604,000 after acquiring an additional 661,012 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 552,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,325,000 after acquiring an additional 356,549 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,060,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,141,000 after acquiring an additional 335,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,507,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $527,162,000 after acquiring an additional 315,179 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Argus raised their price target on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $102.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.95. The stock has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $128.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. Nucor’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $1,161,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.