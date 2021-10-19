C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.59) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for C4 Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink analyst C. Liu anticipates that the company will earn ($0.59) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.81) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.66) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.44) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($7.03) EPS.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 257.05% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%.

CCCC has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.17.

NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $42.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a current ratio of 10.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.72. C4 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $51.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 69.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,544,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 120.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,932 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 454.7% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,395,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,004 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 262.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,882 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 204.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 815,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,855,000 after buying an additional 547,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elena Prokupets sold 19,180 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total value of $966,863.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $30,751.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,672 shares in the company, valued at $556,860.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,301 shares of company stock valued at $8,051,182 over the last three months. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

