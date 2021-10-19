Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys New Position in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 89,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,336,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ozon by 17.9% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ozon by 157.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Ozon by 8.0% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Ozon by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 785,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,053,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ozon by 1.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 150,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OZON opened at $48.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.69. Ozon Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $38.09 and a twelve month high of $68.77.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $499.08 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ozon from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Ozon from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.40.

Ozon Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

