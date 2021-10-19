Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,351 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after acquiring an additional 111,552 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MHK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $248.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.43.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $186.59 on Tuesday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.98 and a 12-month high of $231.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 9.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

