Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $4.38 Million Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 7,485 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Lear were worth $4,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter worth $2,244,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lear by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Lear by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,693 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Lear by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arnhold LLC increased its stake in shares of Lear by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 74,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LEA. Evercore ISI raised shares of Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.73.

NYSE:LEA opened at $174.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.10 and a 200-day moving average of $173.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $119.29 and a 52 week high of $204.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. Lear’s revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

