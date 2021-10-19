Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,572 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 83.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $38,000. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D stock opened at $71.96 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $58.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

