Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 203,903 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 90.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,786 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 203,903 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $4,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 236.5% during the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in The Boeing by 0.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 96,068 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $23,014,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 17.3% during the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 11.8% in the second quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $13,655,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the second quarter worth about $1,856,000. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $304.00 price target on The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.95.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $216.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $127.18 billion, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.26 and a 200 day moving average of $231.56.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

