Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Takes Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 289.1% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 66.7% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 335 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 97.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the first quarter worth $96,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PKI stock opened at $170.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.53 and its 200 day moving average is $159.59. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $119.95 and a one year high of $192.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.01.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.37%.

PKI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $172.11 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 target price (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.50.

In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $1,124,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

