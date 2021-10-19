California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,137,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,407 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Vistra worth $21,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 199,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 41,336 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,667,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 23,846 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,539,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,299,000 after buying an additional 1,001,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities boosted their target price on Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.63.

Shares of VST stock opened at $19.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 13.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

