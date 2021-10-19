California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,968 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Repligen worth $22,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Repligen by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 845,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,807,000 after buying an additional 72,397 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Repligen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,869,000. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Repligen by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 40,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Repligen by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 668,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,435,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Repligen by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,894,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $976,947,000 after buying an additional 32,003 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stephens increased their target price on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

Shares of RGEN opened at $263.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 147.36 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $279.68 and a 200 day moving average of $228.86. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $162.29 and a 52-week high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.24 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. Repligen’s revenue was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $195,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total value of $80,627.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,633,368.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,218,097. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

