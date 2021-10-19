California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,796 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 25,520 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cree were worth $22,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Cree by 16.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,025 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Cree by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,300 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cree by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,112 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Cree by 9.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cree by 8.4% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cree from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Cree from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cree from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cree has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.07.

NASDAQ CREE opened at $79.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.29. Cree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.56 and a fifty-two week high of $129.90.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.81 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 83.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Cree Profile

Cree, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

