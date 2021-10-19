California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 15,886 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 372,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,886 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $20,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,871,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 119,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 960.8% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 106,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after buying an additional 96,082 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,994,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,902,000 after buying an additional 23,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,465,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,186,000 after buying an additional 276,402 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.94.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $48.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.16. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is -82.64%.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

