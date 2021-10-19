California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 20,723 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 577,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,723 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $24,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DISH. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in DISH Network during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in DISH Network during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in DISH Network by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,784,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,813,000 after purchasing an additional 229,708 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 38,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 1st quarter worth about $671,000. 47.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH stock opened at $43.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.64. DISH Network Co. has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $47.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.49.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. DISH Network had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DISH. Moffett Nathanson raised DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Redburn Partners began coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.50 target price for the company. Pivotal Research raised their target price on DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DISH Network presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.88.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

