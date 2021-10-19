California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 20,723 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 577,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,723 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $24,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DISH. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in DISH Network during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in DISH Network during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in DISH Network by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,784,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,813,000 after purchasing an additional 229,708 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 38,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 1st quarter worth about $671,000. 47.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DISH stock opened at $43.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.64. DISH Network Co. has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $47.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.49.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on DISH. Moffett Nathanson raised DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Redburn Partners began coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.50 target price for the company. Pivotal Research raised their target price on DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DISH Network presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.88.
About DISH Network
DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.
