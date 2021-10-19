California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 78,034 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,026,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,034 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Zynga were worth $21,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Zynga during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,831,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zynga by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,302,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395,300 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Zynga by 767.3% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 3,469,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,127 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Zynga by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,118,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024,629 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Zynga by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 4,032,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $40,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,988.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 419,017 shares of company stock valued at $4,122,386. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Zynga stock opened at $7.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average of $9.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.69 and a beta of 0.03. Zynga Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.58 million. Zynga had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. On average, analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZNGA. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.18.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

