California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Major Shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp Sells 32,577 Shares of Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 32,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $1,402,439.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 26,169 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $1,106,163.63.

On Friday, October 1st, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 131,847 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $5,563,943.40.

On Monday, September 27th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 2,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $85,140.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 791,813 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $34,356,766.07.

On Monday, September 13th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 100,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $4,199,000.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 31,556 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $1,237,941.88.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 64,450 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $2,434,276.50.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 367,695 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $13,259,081.70.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 100,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $3,384,000.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 3,445 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $116,544.35.

CRC opened at $42.57 on Tuesday. California Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $44.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.34 and a 200-day moving average of $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter. California Resources had a return on equity of 1,765.75% and a net margin of 263.47%. Equities research analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRC shares. MKM Partners started coverage on California Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on California Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in California Resources in the second quarter worth $2,699,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 6.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the second quarter valued at $338,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 9.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 123,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 10,620 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the second quarter valued at $715,000.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

