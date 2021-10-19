Cameco (TSE:CCO) Sets New 52-Week High at $33.92

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$33.92 and last traded at C$32.85, with a volume of 266243 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$32.76.

CCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday, September 13th. TD Securities upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$27.86.

Get Cameco alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$25.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -574.74.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$359.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Cameco (TSE:CCO)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.