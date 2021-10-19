Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Short Interest Up 25.0% in September

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 193,900 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 155,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CANF. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma in the first quarter worth $28,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma in the first quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma in the second quarter worth $91,000. 2.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CANF stock opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $4.39. The company has a market cap of $31.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.94.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 169.69% and a negative net margin of 1,489.46%. The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Research analysts expect that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CANF. Aegis began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Can-Fite BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes Piclidenoson, Namodenoson, and CF602. The company was founded by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn on September 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Petach-Tikva, Israel.

