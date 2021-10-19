Canaccord Genuity Raises Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$36.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TECK.B. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Teck Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.03.

TSE TECK.B traded down C$0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$36.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,805. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$15.81 and a 1 year high of C$37.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.77.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

