Canaccord Genuity Raises Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$36.00

Oct 19th, 2021

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TECK.B. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Teck Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.03.

TSE TECK.B traded down C$0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$36.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,805. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$15.81 and a 1 year high of C$37.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.77.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Analyst Recommendations for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

