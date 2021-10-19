Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from C$53.00 to C$59.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Canadian Natural Resources traded as high as $42.78 and last traded at $42.76, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.35.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$67.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,558,000 after purchasing an additional 152,046 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 168.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 747,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,080,000 after purchasing an additional 469,651 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,431,323 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,226,000 after purchasing an additional 191,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,082,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,419,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.13.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 17.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3748 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently -346.51%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

