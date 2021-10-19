Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Bought by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 422.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 446.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,244,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $326,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467,702 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 412.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after buying an additional 62,066 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 284.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,726,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,554,000 after buying an additional 2,756,590 shares in the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 367.7% during the second quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 23,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 18,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 438.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 367,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,265,000 after purchasing an additional 299,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $73.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.99. The firm has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.86. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $58.79 and a 12-month high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1512 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

CP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.93.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

