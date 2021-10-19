Capstar Financial (CSTR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $32.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.21 million. On average, analysts expect Capstar Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTR opened at $21.77 on Tuesday. Capstar Financial has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.64. The company has a market capitalization of $482.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is 16.90%.

CSTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Capstar Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other news, CFO Denis J. Duncan purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 62,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $52,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 10,560 shares of company stock worth $222,468. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Capstar Financial stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) by 226.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,533 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,636 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.10% of Capstar Financial worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.91% of the company’s stock.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

