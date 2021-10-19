Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Given New C$5.75 Price Target at Raymond James

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$5.75 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CJ. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$4.50 target price on shares of Cardinal Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Cardinal Energy stock opened at C$4.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$631.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02. Cardinal Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.38 and a 52-week high of C$4.51.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$99.11 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Energy will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephanie Sterling sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.23, for a total value of C$211,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 218,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$922,573.27. Also, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.85 per share, with a total value of C$71,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,665,692 shares in the company, valued at C$7,597,222.20.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

