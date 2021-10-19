CareTech Holdings PLC (CTH) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 21st

CareTech Holdings PLC (LON:CTH) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share on Friday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from CareTech’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:CTH opened at GBX 633 ($8.27) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £717.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38. CareTech has a one year low of GBX 439 ($5.74) and a one year high of GBX 701 ($9.16). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 651.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 606.02.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on shares of CareTech in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

CareTech Holdings PLC provides social care and support services for children and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Adults Services, Children's Services, and Foster Care. The Adult Services segment provides care and residential services for adults with learning disabilities, autistic spectrum and mental health disorders, physical disabilities, and brain injury.

