Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Shares Acquired by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,155,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 1.68% of Cars.com worth $16,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cars.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 11,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cars.com by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cars.com stock opened at $12.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average of $13.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.44 million, a P/E ratio of 152.89 and a beta of 2.35. Cars.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). Cars.com had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Cars.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $100,871.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CARS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

