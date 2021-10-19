Cascades (TSE:CAS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.04

Shares of Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$15.04 and traded as high as C$15.65. Cascades shares last traded at C$15.58, with a volume of 187,103 shares changing hands.

CAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$18.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cascades to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cascades in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cascades currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.36.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.91, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$15.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.04.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$956.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$912.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cascades Inc. will post 1.8570466 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Cascades’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

In related news, Director Alain Lemaire sold 10,000 shares of Cascades stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.03, for a total transaction of C$160,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 435,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,988,502.92. Also, Senior Officer Maryse Fernet sold 10,351 shares of Cascades stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.76, for a total transaction of C$152,780.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$397,531.08. Insiders have sold a total of 157,974 shares of company stock worth $2,358,745 in the last ninety days.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

