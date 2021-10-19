Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,880,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,315,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,319,000 after purchasing an additional 68,751 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,697,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 44,998.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 23,399 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CWST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

In related news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $1,463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 164,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,062,947.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $173,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,420.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,475 shares of company stock worth $12,972,445. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $80.66 on Tuesday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.43 and a twelve month high of $80.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.31.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $215.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

