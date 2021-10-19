Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Reaches New 52-Week High at $81.24

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $81.24 and last traded at $80.84, with a volume of 37 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.66.

Several analysts have issued reports on CWST shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.31.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $215.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $1,463,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 164,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,062,947.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 64,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $4,391,409.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,475 shares of company stock worth $12,972,445. Insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.