Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAY’s principal activity is the operation of an international airline based and registered in Hong Kong. Other activities include airline catering, aircraft handling and engineering. The Group offers scheduled passenger and cargo services to 62 destinations around the world. It operates in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, South East Asia, Middle East, Europe, Pacific and South Africa. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cathay Pacific Airways presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.75.

Shares of Cathay Pacific Airways stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $5.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.32.

About Cathay Pacific Airways

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

