Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celcuity Inc. is a cellular analysis company. It engaged in discovering new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to significantly improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. The company’s proprietary CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular activity driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy. Celcuity Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CELC traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.98. 27,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,416. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.98. Celcuity has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $33.01. The company has a quick ratio of 27.51, a current ratio of 27.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.99 million, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.73). As a group, research analysts predict that Celcuity will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CELC. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Celcuity in the second quarter valued at $20,903,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 538.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 319,034 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celcuity in the first quarter valued at $3,959,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Celcuity during the second quarter worth $6,130,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Celcuity during the second quarter worth $4,661,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celcuity

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

