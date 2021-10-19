Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Shares Gap Up to $5.90

Shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.90, but opened at $6.19. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 239 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $508.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The construction company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $116.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.75 million. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 8.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile (NYSE:CPAC)

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA engages in the production and market of cement, quicklime, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete, and Blocks; Construction Supplies; Quicklime; and Other. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

