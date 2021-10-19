Centamin (LON:CEY) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Centamin (LON:CEY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 88 ($1.15) price target on the mining company’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential downside of 12.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Centamin from GBX 138 ($1.80) to GBX 137 ($1.79) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 127 ($1.66).

Shares of Centamin stock opened at GBX 100.90 ($1.32) on Tuesday. Centamin has a fifty-two week low of GBX 88.20 ($1.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 164.80 ($2.15). The firm has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 11.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 95.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 104.70.

In related news, insider Mark Bankes purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £36,800 ($48,079.44). Also, insider Ross Jerrard purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £13,800 ($18,029.79).

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

