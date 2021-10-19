Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the September 15th total of 854,400 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 155,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

NASDAQ CNTA opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $13.34 and a one year high of $26.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.27.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,037,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $1,785,000. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $87,326,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $20,493,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $7,773,000. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

