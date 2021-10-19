Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.96% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Electrobras is involved in the Utilities Industry. Their principal activity is the generation and distribution of electric power through their companies to the whole of Brazil. Some of their other activities include development of technology programs, technical standards and industrial quality. “

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.47 target price for the company.

Shares of EBR stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $7.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,459,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,221. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average of $7.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 12-month low of $4.69 and a 12-month high of $9.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBR. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the third quarter worth $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the second quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the third quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

