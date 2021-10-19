Centrifuge (CFG) Trading 14.9% Higher This Week

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Over the last week, Centrifuge has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. Centrifuge has a market cap of $200.50 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for $1.84 or 0.00002963 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00066193 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.68 or 0.00070255 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00101723 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,149.69 or 0.99969645 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,728.06 or 0.05996691 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00023666 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 108,847,439 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

