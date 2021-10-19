Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Short Interest Down 20.2% in September

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,590,000 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the September 15th total of 5,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
CENX stock opened at $17.41 on Tuesday. Century Aluminum has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.63.
Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 15.32% and a negative return on equity of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,152,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022,420 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 468.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,899,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,359 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 320.8% in the 1st quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,241,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,924,000 after purchasing an additional 946,447 shares in the last quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,007,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,334,000. 57.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Century Aluminum Company Profile
Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works
Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.