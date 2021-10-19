Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Short Interest Down 20.2% in September

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,590,000 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the September 15th total of 5,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CENX stock opened at $17.41 on Tuesday. Century Aluminum has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.63.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 15.32% and a negative return on equity of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CENX. B. Riley raised their target price on Century Aluminum from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,152,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022,420 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 468.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,899,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,359 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 320.8% in the 1st quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,241,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,924,000 after purchasing an additional 946,447 shares in the last quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,007,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,334,000. 57.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

