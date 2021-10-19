Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) CFO Sells 66,667 Shares

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) CFO Michael Andrew Schemick sold 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $2,432,012.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Andrew Schemick also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Certara alerts:

On Monday, September 20th, Michael Andrew Schemick sold 66,667 shares of Certara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $2,308,011.54.

NASDAQ CERT traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.94. The company had a trading volume of 20,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,106. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.50 and its 200 day moving average is $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.82. Certara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.03.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.69 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CERT. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Certara has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERT. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Certara by 80,750.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Certara during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.