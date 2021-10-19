Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP cut its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,696 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRL shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.79.

In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total value of $4,989,731.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,726.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 10,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.79, for a total value of $4,017,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,299,615.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,900 shares of company stock worth $16,673,320 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL traded up $5.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $419.24. The stock had a trading volume of 925 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,903. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.79 and a 52 week high of $460.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $426.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.96. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.