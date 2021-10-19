ChatCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.71 Million (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. ChatCoin has a market cap of $1.71 million and $155,309.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,924.47 or 1.00042971 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00054139 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00046908 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.39 or 0.00738941 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001641 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004433 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

