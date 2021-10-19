Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Holdings Lifted by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.20% of Chico’s FAS worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 33.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

CHS opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $649.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average of $4.99. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $472.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.35 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 40.13% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

