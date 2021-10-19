China Evergrande Group (OTCMKTS:EGRNF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

China Evergrande Group (OTCMKTS:EGRNF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,371,800 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the September 15th total of 31,432,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,789,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of China Evergrande Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of China Evergrande Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EGRNF opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. China Evergrande Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.48.

China Evergrande Group, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the property development business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Property Development, Property Investment, Property Management Services, and Other Businesses. It is involved in the development of residential properties, as well as other businesses, including property investment, property management, property construction, new energy vehicle, hotel operation, finance, internet, cultural tourism, and health businesses.

