China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Short Interest Update

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 362,300 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the September 15th total of 479,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SXTC traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $0.99. 4,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,603,832. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $5.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.28.

China Sxt Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sales of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP). Its product categories include directly-oral, after-soaking-oral, fine, and regular TCMP. The firm distributes its product under the Suxuantang brand.

