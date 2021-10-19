Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Receives “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a $22.54 target price on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.54.

OTCMKTS:CHYHY opened at $19.56 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average of $22.43. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $27.13.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S is a bioscience company, which engages in the development of natural solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Cultures and Enzymes; Health and Nutrition; and Natural Colors. The Food Cultures and Enzymes segment produces and sells cultures, enzymes, and probiotic products that help determine the taste, flavor, texture, shelf life, nutritional value, and health benefits of consumer products in the food industry.

