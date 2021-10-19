Chubb (CB) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Chubb (NYSE:CB) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Chubb to post earnings of $2.88 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Chubb to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CB opened at $177.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.31. Chubb has a 52 week low of $116.82 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $77.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.11.

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.20, for a total transaction of $548,172.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,992,927.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.92, for a total transaction of $660,358.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

