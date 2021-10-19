Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 370,200 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the September 15th total of 497,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,702.0 days.

Shares of Chubu Electric Power stock opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. Chubu Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.32.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Chubu Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Chubu Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the supply of electricity, gas, and on-site energy. It also deals with overseas consulting and investment, real estate management, and information technology (IT) business. It operates through the following segments: Miraiz, Power Grid, JERA, and Others. The Miraiz segment handles the development of energy services centered on gas and power.

