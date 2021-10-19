CIBC Increases Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$9.75

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$9.75 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. CIBC currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CPG. Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy to C$7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.96.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Shares of CPG stock opened at C$6.16 on Friday. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.48 and a 52-week high of C$6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.85, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.02.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$945.30 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is 0.19%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.