CIBC Increases Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Price Target to C$12.00

Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Enerflex from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Enerflex from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Shares of ENRFF stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. Enerflex has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $8.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.54.

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canada, USA and Rest of World. The firm’s expertise encompasses field production facilities, compression and natural gas processing plants, gas lift compression, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions serving the natural gas production industry.

