CIBC Raises PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target to C$18.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC currently has a na rating on the stock.

PSK has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty to C$16.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Tudor Pickering raised their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty to C$16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$16.51.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

Shares of PSK opened at C$15.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.74. PrairieSky Royalty has a twelve month low of C$7.88 and a twelve month high of C$15.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$13.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$69.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$66.00 million.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.