Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Washington Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,265 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,197 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $205,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $55.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $232.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.21%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.90.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

