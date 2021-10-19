Citigroup Begins Coverage on Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY)

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Li-Cycle in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Li-Cycle in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE:LICY opened at $11.46 on Monday. Li-Cycle has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $15.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($2.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.42) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Li-Cycle will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

About Li-Cycle

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

